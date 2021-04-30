Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,203. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.