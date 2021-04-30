Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AQMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 47,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.