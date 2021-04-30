Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AQMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.97. 47,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
