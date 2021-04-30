Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

