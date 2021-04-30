ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.81.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 30,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,917. ARC Resources has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

