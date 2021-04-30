Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.6 days.

OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,082. Arca Continental has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.