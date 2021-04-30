ArcBest (ARCB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB):

4/28/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company's Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. "

4/26/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2021 – ArcBest is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.72. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 18,130.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

