ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

ArcBest stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,337. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

