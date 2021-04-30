Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Tops $22.84 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.82 or 0.07515508 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.