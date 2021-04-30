ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.61 ($31.31).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

