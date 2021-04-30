Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 97.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 112,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

