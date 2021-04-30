Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 143.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,450 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Bionano Genomics worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.91. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $15.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

