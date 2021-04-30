Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

