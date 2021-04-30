Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,808 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

