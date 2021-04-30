Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

