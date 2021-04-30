Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HERO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,573,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,832 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,204,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

