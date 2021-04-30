Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 100,450 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,450 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bionano Genomics worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $6.61 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

