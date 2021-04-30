Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

