Archrock, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Archrock has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

