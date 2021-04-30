Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Down to $64.21

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $60.80. Arcosa shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 1,362 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

