Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $30.55

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.55, but opened at $33.00. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 10,726 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -3.79.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,602 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.