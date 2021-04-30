Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Shares of ARD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 1,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,589. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $501.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

ARD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

