Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Ardagh Group has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 117,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,550. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.
ARD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.