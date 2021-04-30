Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 117,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,550. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

