Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Ardagh Group worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:ARD opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.