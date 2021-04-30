Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $6.87. Ardelyx shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 65,227 shares trading hands.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $728.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.