Ares Management (ARES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES):

4/20/2021 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

4/13/2021 – Ares Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/2/2021 – Ares Management had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ARES traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.28. 8,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

