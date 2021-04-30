Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend by 41.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 2,069,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,689. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

