Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,098 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $126.98. 76,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,633. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

