Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.89. 3,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,485. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.02.

