Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 328,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

