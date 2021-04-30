Argent Advisors Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.34. 336,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

