Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 302.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,479 shares during the period. Origin Bancorp accounts for about 2.4% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,278. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

