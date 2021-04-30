Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 415,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The firm has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

