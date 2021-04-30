Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $50.70. 347,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,574. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

