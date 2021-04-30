Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.