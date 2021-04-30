Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 388,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

