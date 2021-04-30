Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 33,534 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,534 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.82. 186,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,823,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.