Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 3,611 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 735,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.