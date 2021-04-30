Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $942,877.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00284823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.93 or 0.01100857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00710140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,322.21 or 1.00174168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

