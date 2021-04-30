Argus Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.28. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

