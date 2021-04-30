Arion (ARION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $88,630.95 and $73.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,870,741 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

