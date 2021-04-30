ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s Largest Position

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.43. 466,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

