ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 570.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.57. The company had a trading volume of 478,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.