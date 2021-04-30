Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,910 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.74. 145,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The stock has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

