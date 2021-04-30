Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18,416.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,832 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.30. 7,477,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

