Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,419.00. 23,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,173.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,911.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,479.79.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

