Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,557 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

VYM traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $103.60. 16,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $104.38.

