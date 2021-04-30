Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 600 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.00. 718,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

