Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 649 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.74. 80,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61. The firm has a market cap of $629.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

