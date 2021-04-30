Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,849,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,027,000.

FIXD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,293. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

