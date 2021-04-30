Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.49. The stock had a trading volume of 382,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The stock has a market cap of $932.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

